DOH: Second person dies from vaping-related illness in New York

Second person dies from vaping-related illness in New York

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) — A second person has now died of an illness related to vaping, the New York State Department of Health (DOH) says.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the vaping-related death Wednesday morning. According to the announcement, the deceased is a 30-year-old man from Manhattan with a reported history of e-cigarette and vape product use. The Depatment of Health has determined his death to be vaping-related.

According to the Governor’s office, the DOH is continuing to investigate the cause of vaping-related illnesses in the state, but its message remains the same: “If you don’t know what you’re smoking, don’t smoke it.”

A 17-year-old male from the Bronx died from a vaping-related illness in October, the state’s first vaping-related death. According to the DOH, the teen was previously hospitalized in early September with a vaping-associated respiratory illness.

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit against electronic cigarette company JUUL Labs, Inc., accusing the company of deceptive marketing practices targeting minors, and of misleading consumers about nicotine content,

