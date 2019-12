CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man who told Catskill police about an injured dog found in the village has been arrested.

On Monday, Unique Norfleet, 22, told police he did not know who Rudy the dog belonged to or what to do with him.

During the investigation, police found out Rudy belong to Norfleet, and he was arrested for Falsely Reporting an Incident.

The Columbia-Greene SPCA could not determine how the animal was injured. They’re still looking into the cause.