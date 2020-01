BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The dog known as Betty White at the Saratoga County Animal Shelter has been adopted.

A video from the shelter’s Facebook page shows her saying goodbye to her friends at the shelter and hello to her new dad.

Betty White spent 382 days at the shelter before being adopted. Those at the shelter said they will miss her goofy smile and playful nature, but they are happy she is going to a good forever home.