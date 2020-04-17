Doctors warn not to ignore non-coronavirus symptoms

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Doctors at Albany Medical Center want to remind people to not ignore medical care for non-COVID-19 related symptoms.

It’s especially important for anyone seeking emergency care such as suffering a heart attack or stroke. They said because of the pandemic, people tend to focus on respiratory symptoms, but it could be a sign of something else, and doctors advise against diagnosing yourself.

While some people may be reluctant and scared to walk into a hospital right now for emergency care, Albany Med said their ER is a safe place to seek help.

“We are very ready to see patients in our emergency room,” Dr. Suzie Mookherjee, Albany Med Cardiologist, said. “Patients are safe here. They are not going to be treated amongst COVID patients. we have plenty of capacity. we have people quarantined off, who come in with concerning symptoms vs symptoms for others things.”

Dr. Mookherjee also reminds everyone with heart disease that time is of the essence. The quicker you can get care the better it is for your heart. So do what you would do before the pandemic, and if you think you’re having a heart attack, call 911.

