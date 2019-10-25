Doctors say chiropractor okay for babies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many new parents are taking their infants to a chiropractor, and pediatricians say it’s okay.

According to Dr. Daniel Erickson in Rochester, adjustments on infants has a place as long as it doesn’t replace traditional medicine.

One of the common conditions chiropractors are able to help in infants is colic, or excessive crying.

“We see really good results with just one to five treatments with an infant.”

Dr. Erickson said parents should always consult their child’s pediatrician before turning to a chiropractor. And if you decide to go that direction, he said to do your research first.