Doane Stuart School marks Veterans Day

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local school marked Veterans Day one week ahead of the official day.

The Doane Stuart School held the event on Thursday as the students won’t be in school on Veterans Day. Students took part in readings, laying a wreath at a veterans memorial outside the school, and heard from a teacher who was previously a lieutenant in the Navy.

School officials said the ceremony is a valuable learning experience.

“We want them to appreciate our veterans, to be able to know to say thank you to people, whether it’s a veteran or anyone else in the community, knowing a thank you goes a long way,” Director of Development Darlene Gallagher said.

Students also made cards that will be delivered to local veterans affairs posts and other veterans in the community.