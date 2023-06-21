ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles unveiled the new Captial Region license plate in Albany on Wednesday. The license plate is part of a new series of regional license plates, with this one capturing the State Capital Building with one of the reflecting pools at the Empire State Plaza in the foreground.

Image via NYS DMV

“Every region of our state has something unique and interesting about it, and we are happy to celebrate that uniqueness by making these new license plates available for New York drivers,” said Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder. “These also allow drivers to put their own unique touch on their vehicles and show pride for the place they live.”