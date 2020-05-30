DMV plans to resume limited remote services

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State DMV has announced that its Albany office will begin to process vehicle registrations and other transactions by mail from Monday, June 1. In-office dropbox transactions will also be available from June 4.

In-person transactions and other services will not be available until regions enter phase three of the state’s re-opening plan.

“As New York State begins to reopen, the DMV has and will continue to adapt the way it does business to ensure public health and safety are protected,” says DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “As regions advance to phase three of reopening, we will expand customer service options, like offering limited in-person transactions by reservation only. These new policies will allow us to meet the needs of our customers while keeping everyone safe.”

Commercial Driver License road tests will also resume in all regions that are in phase one of reopening or higher.

DMV road test examiners will wear gloves, face shields, and have hand sanitizer, and customers must wear masks and will be screened prior to beginning the test. Priority will be given to customers whose tests were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Onondaga County, Nassau County, Suffolk County, Rockland County, Westchester County, and the five boroughs of New York City will also be conducting services by mail.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES