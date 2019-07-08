DMV: NY one of the safest states to own a vehicle

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is offering tips to prevent vehicle thefts across the state.

July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month and officials say the summertime is the season when most car thefts occur.

According to a report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s 2018 annual “Hot Spots” report, Watertown, Glens Falls, Kingston, Ithaca, and Elmira are among the 20 regions in the nation with the lowest percentage of car thefts.

Overall, the DMV says New York is among the safest states in the nation to own a car.

Here are ways you can protect yourself and your vehicle:

Take your key; don’t leave it in or on your vehicle.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Park in well lit areas, in a garage if possible.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially when they are in sight.