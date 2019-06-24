DMV informs NYers of new law impacting slow-moving vehicles

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced changes to its slow moving vehicle law.

Under the new law, the DMV says farm, construction and other machinery designed to operate at speeds greater than 25 MPH but less than 40 MPH will now be required to display a Speed Notification Symbol (SIS) and the “slow-moving vehicle triangle.”

The DMV is also advising drivers to be on alert for slow-moving vehicles during the spring, summer, and fall when these types of vehicles are most likely on the road.

When motorists encounter a slow-moving vehicle on the roadway they should: