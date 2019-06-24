DMV informs NYers of new law impacting slow-moving vehicles

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced changes to its slow moving vehicle law.
Under the new law, the DMV says farm, construction and other machinery designed to operate at speeds greater than 25 MPH but less than 40 MPH will now be required to display a Speed Notification Symbol (SIS) and the “slow-moving vehicle triangle.”
The DMV is also advising drivers to be on alert for slow-moving vehicles during the spring, summer, and fall when these types of vehicles are most likely on the road.
When motorists encounter a slow-moving vehicle on the roadway they should:
- Slow down immediately
- Increase following distance to create a safety cushion
- Be alert and watch for unexpected turns
- Pass with care only when it is safe and legal to do so
- Be aware that animal-powered vehicles may make unanticipated movements
- Be aware that equipment in tow may sway on the road
- Remember slow-moving vehicle operators may have poor visibility due to loads and equipment in tow