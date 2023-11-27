ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In response to the closures of ShopRite locations around the Capital Region, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hosting a job fair at the Albany headquarters. The job fair is specifically for ShopRite employees.

“We are always looking for people who are passionate about customer service, and these people have been on the front lines of the industry,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We know the timing of the ShopRite store closures just ahead of the holiday season is unfortunate, and we want to give these people an opportunity to rejoin the workforce as quickly as possible.”

The job fair is being held on Monday, November 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 6 Empire State Plaza (Swan Street Building). ShopRite employees can also submit a resume via email at DMV.SM.CAREERS@DMV.NY.GOV.