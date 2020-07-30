DJ Iroc cleared of Albany County charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brian Angelo, also known as “DJ Iroc,” is now free and clear of all charges in Albany County, according to his lawyer, Joel Abelove.

Angelo was accused of having sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 at least twice, and charged with predatory sexual abuse against a child. The charge has a maximum sentence of 25 years.

The case was set to go to a retrial. It was presented again to a grand jury last Friday, but did not get enough votes to move forward. They declined to bring charges, and the case was dismissed.

Cecilia Walsh, public information officer for the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, confirmed that the charges were dismissed.

According to Abelove, the alleged victim’s continually changing story made it difficult to assemble sufficient evidence to move forward. He says he’s not certain how the Rensselaer County case against Angelo, consisting of similar charges and the same alleged victim, will hold up.

