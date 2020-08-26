Distressed homes to be demolished to revitalize Schenectady neighborhoods

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A total of seven distressed homes in the city of Schenectady are scheduled to be demolished as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. The first home was already demolished on Elbert Street.

The six other homes being demolished are in the Hamilton Hill, Vale and Central State Street neighborhoods.

The city said the properties have all been carefully evaluated and removing them will help improve quality of life in the area.

