Distressed homes to be demolished to revitalize Schenectady neighborhoods

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A total of seven distressed homes in the city of Schenectady are scheduled to be demolished as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. The first home was already demolished on Elbert Street.

The six other homes being demolished are in the Hamilton Hill, Vale and Central State Street neighborhoods.

The city said the properties have all been carefully evaluated and removing them will help improve quality of life in the area.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga