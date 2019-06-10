Disgruntled former employee allegedly vandalizes local Taco Bell

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owner of the Taco Bell in Johnstown is working with his employees to clean up after the restaurant was vandalized. Johnstown Police said it was done at the hands of a disgruntled former employee.

Police said on June 5, 23-year-old David Hassler III was fired from his job at the Taco Bell on North Comrie Avenue in Johnstown. He reportedly got upset and started to cause a scene at the restaurant. Officers were called in to escort him off the property.

Four days later, employees on the opening shift showed up around 6:15 a.m. Sunday to find shattered glass, menu panels ripped off, signs torn down, and no power.

Police said Hassler III used a knife to pry open an exterior electrical box and cut wires, and then threw rocks at the surveillance cameras. Police said the IT Department was called in, and after reviewing the video, officers went to Hassler III’s home and took him into custody. He’s now facing charges of Felony Criminal Mischief, and police said more charges are possible once corporate sorts out damage costs.

The owner told NEWS10 ABC he’s looking at about $15,000 to $20,000 in repairs. He also said many of his female employees are scared.

Hassler III is being held in Fulton County Jail on $20,000 bail $40,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 11.