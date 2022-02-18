ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The public is invited to discover the Albany Pine Bush with a series of free virtual and in-person events. The “Discover the Night” events are a chance to experience the lands in the nighttime.

The Albany Pine Bush is about 3,400 acres and is located within the Capital Region. The protected land is home to a variety of rare plants and animals, including the endangered Karner blue butterfly.

The “Discover the Night” webpage is live from February 18 to February 28. The site includes videos featuring local wildlife, storytelling, community history and more. Visitors can sign up for a guided nighttime walk, play interactive games and download activities.

“Our team of remarkable educators have worked hard to provide programs and special events that are safe and fun learning experiences. Discover the Night is an exceptional educational resource for adults, families and teachers who are searching for ways to engage with us and the natural world. We encourage everyone to explore some of the areas that interest you on the site and discover all that is extraordinary about the Albany Pine Bush,” said Executive Director Christopher Hawver.

A free activity kit is be available for pick up at the Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center beginning Friday. The center is located at 195 New Karner Road in Albany and is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kits are available on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

The event is sponsored by Friends of the Pine Bush Community. For more information about the Albany Pine Bush, you can visit their website or call (518) 456-0655.