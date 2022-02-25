SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Discover Schenectady has re-launched its Ale Trail Passport. The trail is now offering a $20 three-brewery pass, as well as the original $40 six-brewery pass.

The original Passport launched in 2018 with six Schenectady County breweries:

Back Barn Brewing Co.

Druthers Brewing Co.

Frog Alley Brewing Co.

Great Flats Brewing

Mad Jack Brewing Co.

Wolf Hollow Brewing Co.

Both passports include a beer flight or pint of beer at either all six or three of the breweries, depending on which pass you have. Discover Schenectady said the new pass will be marketed toward Schenectady County visitors who are here for shorter stays.

“The $40 Passport does really well with locals who can spread their brewery visits over a longer period of time. By launching the $20 Three-Brewery Pass, our hope is to attract visitors coming to town for weddings, conferences or just for a weekend,” said Todd Garofano, Executive Director for Discover Schenectady. “As always, we encourage guests to visit safely and responsibly, have a designated driver or utilize one of the several shuttle operators that frequent our breweries and have a great experience.”

The Passport downloads to your mobile device and is shown at the participating breweries of your choice. Both passes can be purchased on the Discover Schenectady website.