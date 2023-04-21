ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Disc golf has been growing in popularity over the past several years. Scored the same as regular golf, players throw a disc into a basket or target.
If you’re thinking about trying disc golf or looking for new courses near you, here’s where you can find disc golf courses around the Capital Region.
- Central Park in Schenectady, 18 hole course.
- Blatnick Park in Niskayuna, 18 hole course.
- Union College in Schenectady, 9 hole course.
- Prospect Park in Troy, 18 hole course.
- Colonial Acres Park in Glenmont, 9 hole course.
- Stephen P. Wallace Park in Voorheesville, 18 hole course.
- Thacher State Park in Voorheesville, 18 hole course.
- Shafer Park in Delanson, 9 hole course.
- Burbine Forest in Esperance, 19 hole course.
- Joralemon Park in Coeymans, 38 hole course.
- Stonykill Disc Golf Course in Chatham, 20 hole course.
- Mine Kill State Park in North Blenheim, 18 hole course.
- Shenantaha Creek in Malta, 18 hole course.
- Saratoga Spa State Park in Saratoga Springs, 18 hole course (9 baskets, two tee pads for each).
- Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, 9 hole course.
- Hyzer Creek in Middle Grove, 18 hole course.
- Christ the King Center in Greenwich, 18 hole course.
- Harry J. Betar Jr. Recreational Park in Moreau, 9 hole course.
- Crandall Park in Glens Falls, 18 hole course.
- 1000 Acres Ranch in Stony Creek, 18 hole course.
- Silver Bay YMCA in Hague, 18 hole course.
- Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont, 18 hole course.
- Lake St. Catherine State Park in Poultney, Vermont, 18 hole course.
- Hunter Park in Manchester, Vermont, 18 hole course.
- Bromley Woods and Meadows in Peru, Vermont, 18 hole course.
- Willow Park in Bennington, Vermont, 18 hole course.
- Windsor Lake Disc Golf Course in North Adams, Massachusetts, 18 hole course.
- Kirvin Park in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, 9 hole course.