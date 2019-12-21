Disaster declaration approved for October storm damage

WELLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The federal government has issued a major disaster declaration for the 18 counties affected by the severe weather and flooding on Halloween.

The approval is the next step in getting the funding to help recover and rebuild the areas that were hit the hardest.

State and local governments estimate that the storms resulted in more than $33 million in response costs and damage to infrastructure.

A few of the areas included in the declaration include Saratoga, Hamilton and Montgomery Counties.