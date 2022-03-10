SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Discover Schenectady has launched eight digital visitor kiosks throughout Schenectady County. The kiosks are designed to help engage visitors and promote local businesses.

“Schenectady County has so many great attractions, events and businesses – there’s something for everyone,” said Schenectady County Legislator Cathy Gatta. “These easy-to-use kiosks will help visitors and residents alike learn about all of our attractions.”

Discover Schenectady partnered with HootBoard to create and deploy the network of touchscreen kiosks. There are currently six indoor locations and two outdoor locations. Discover Schenectady said more locations are planned.

Locations

Rivers Casino & Resort

Frog Alley Brewing

Proctors Theater

Union College’s Student Union

SUNY SCCC’s Student Union

Via Port Rotterdam

Village of Scotia Library (outdoors)

Jay Street Marketplace (outdoors)

Rivers Casino Kiosk (Discover Schenectady)

Jay Street Kiosk (Discover Schenectady)

Proctors Kiosk (Discover Schenectady)

Scotia Library Kiosk (Discover Schenectady)

Local businesses are listed for free and are highlighted on a digital map. Suggested itineraries are offered to those looking for something to do. Discover Schenectady said paid advertising on the kiosks will offset the cost of regular service and maintenance.

“We are excited to launch our network of touchscreen kiosks creating a virtual network of digital visitor centers throughout Schenectady County. The new kiosks provide real-time information that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and on weekends and holidays when visitor activity is high,” said Todd Garofano, Executive Director for Discover Schenectady.