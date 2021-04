TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A developer is looking to give a decades-old building in downtown Troy a major remodel.

The Troy Atrium, originally built as a shopping center, could be completely reimagined.

The proposal submitted to the city planning commission would see the building turn into 60 apartments and a retail space. It would also come with a 400-space parking garage.

The plan is expected to be presented to the planning commission at their meeting on April 21.