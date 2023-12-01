ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students and alumni said they were completely shocked to hear the College of Saint Rose will be closing at the end of the academic year. Now, they’re left to wonder where they’ll go next and are asking how the college plans to help them.

One family walking around campus has deep connections to Saint Rose. A mother, who graduated from this school, took her daughter on a tour after she was accepted. That tour is now a trip down memory lane.

“I’m really disappointed because, since my mom went there, it was a top pick for me and when I got that letter in the mail I was super excited,” Scarlett Forestire said. “Then we scheduled a visit and last night we found out there was no possible future for me here and it was just devastating.”

“Floored,” Jennifer Forestire, Class of 1995, said. “I don’t even know what to say, I’m actually very, very sad. She’s wearing my sweatshirt, I used to swim for the college, the best times of my life, I’m just sad.”

Students said they’re hoping to transfer to schools with similar programs, but with college application deadlines looming many are wondering what their options are.

“She said we’re going to be doing a reach out program, but still we haven’t heard anything for the nursing program directly,” Hannah Koskowski, a Junior, said. “I know other students have heard about their programs but we haven’t heard anything ours.”

Others are concerned about the teachers and staff who are now losing their jobs.

“I think my mind is honestly more on the teachers because they can transfer out but they have to find a whole new spot,” Cameron Waite, a Junior, said.

Those teachers are just as concerned for their students.

“No matter where they go, my students all have my personal cell phone number, we will be here for them and support them across their entire lifespan and professional development,” Maureen Rotundi, Department Chair and Program Director for Social Work, said. “That is what we do here.”

You can watch Saint Rose President Marcia White’s press conference discussing the decision to close in the video below.