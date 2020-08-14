Despite pandemic, local realtor says market is booming

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many real estate agents thought their industry would take a serious hit with COVID-19, but it’s quite the opposite as the market is booming.

“I have a house in Watervliet that sold in two days. It sold above asking prices and with multiple offers on it,” said Kareem Jandali.

Kareem Jandali is a real estate agent for Jandali Realty. In the Capital Region, he says this area finds itself in a seller’s market.

“When a home sells over asking price, it is good for the owner. It’s not necessarily good for the buyer. It also benefits the investor, but overall, stuff is just flying off the market now,” he said.

Jandali says people are moving away from densely populated cities plagued by COVID-19. He is calling it the great migration.

“So they are estimating anywhere between 70,000 up to 300,000 people have already left New York City. They are all moving in my opinion to upstate New York,” Jandali said.

Jandali says now is the time to find those deals.

“If you ever thought about selling your house or investment property in the past 10 years, now is by far the best time you could ever sell.”

But on the flip side.

“Now is the time to definitely buy because the interest rates are so low,” he said.

Jandali says with so many for sale signs going up in a pandemic, he only has one thing to say:

“This is crazy; we have never seen anything like this before.”

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES