Despite lifted restrictions, many veterinary hospitals will continue with curbside services

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo allowed for veterinary services to open in all regions of the state without restrictions.

Many offices remained open since the beginning of the pandemic but transitioned to curbside services with no pet owners allowed inside the buildings. NEWS10 ABC reached out to several veterinary hospitals across the Capital Region and found that many will continue to operate that way for the foreseeable future despite the Governor’s go-ahead.

“So at this point, what we’re going to do is continue on with curbside and slowly start to allow practice to resume as normal, but we’re going to take it day-by-day,” said Dr. Lexi Becker, owner of The Animal Hospital in Slingerlands.

Dr. Becker said many practices are following guidance from the New York State Veterinary Medical Society.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep everybody safe and that includes not allowing any non-employee into the building,” said Adam Jurczynsky, practice manager of Sand Creek Animal Hospital.

For now, the pet owner pulls into the parking lot and then calls the office to let them know they have arrived. A staff member will then go out to the car and take the animal inside while the owner waits in their car. Any necessary communication regarding diagnostics, further testing, and payment is done over the phone.

Jurczynsky said they have been extremely busy as they have also been working with a smaller staff. For safety reasons, they split them into two separate teams.

“They work three days a week so that if any of our team gets sick we still have another team,” said Jurczynsky.

He said, for now, that means they have a limited appointment capacity which is reserved for critical medical attention and some vaccines.

Doctor Lexi said her staff is working on a similar schedule but that her practice will start gradually expanding their services.

“Now we’re doing preventative medicine and routine appointments,” said Doctor Lexi.

When it comes to animals who need to be put down, Doctor Lexi said they have made modifications to allow the families to be by their side. She said, in some cases, the doctors put an extension set on the IV catheter and bring the animal outside.

“The extension set is fairly long, so we didn’t have to really be in close contact with them, but they were able to comfort their pet as they passed,” said Doctor Lexi.

She said, while pet owners will have to wait outside for the foreseeable future, they are working on ways to better communicate whether it be through FaceTime and video chat or using exam rooms with windows so the owners can look in.

“It’s been a little odd not having that contact with the clients and I really, really do miss it, but I think as time goes on we’ll get back to that, but in the meantime, we’ll do everything we possibly can to simulate that,” said Doctor Lexi.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES