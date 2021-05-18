Despite CDC guidance, not everyone’s ready to take their masks off

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer have to wear masks, though business owners may still require them to be worn. But the masks may not come off for everyone even if they meet the new requirements.

“I hope nobody thinks I really want to wear a mask. I dislike it very much,” said Joe Glickman.

Glickman is choosing to keep his two masks on despite being fully vaccinated.

“Yeah we’re all a little crazy, but what I’m doing is not hurting anybody and it’s not putting anybody at risk,” Glickman said.

Joe says people ask him, “Why double mask?” Some have called him crazy for wearing two masks and goggles despite CDC guidelines giving the green light for fully vaccinated people to go maskless.

“If you’re going to call me insane, try to learn about all the really insane things I’ve done,” Glickman said.

Psychotherapist Tom Templeton said it’s not insane. It’s just going to take time for people to get back to normal.

“Everyone has their reasons to potentially feel uncomfortable,” Templeton said.

In Joe’s case, he had a bought with Covid-19 and doesn’t want to get sick again.

“If a person does feel uncomfortable wearing a mask in public despite the regulations stating that they may not have to anymore, I think that’s their prerogative and live and let live,” Templeton said.

Despite people who may not agree on wearing a mask, the one thing everyone can agree on, that’s truly insane, is living through a pandemic.

“What ever makes you feel more safe, great. I’m not going to force my beliefs on them. They should respect people who are sick or ill that want to continue wearing protection,” Glickman said.