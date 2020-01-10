‘DeregulateNY’ contest wants to know the most restrictive economic rules in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Empire Center for Public Policy is giving business owners the chance to help them identify rules harmful to businesses in N.Y. and the chance to win a trip to Albany.

The center is holding a contest to find out what the most “expensive and restrictive rules imposed on people offering goods and services” in the state are.

The “DeregulateNY” contest is open online from now until Feb. 14. and invites business owners to voice their opinions about which rules limit competition or consumer choice and impede new businesses from starting up or from creating jobs.

“No one is more qualified to talk about what’s wrong with the state’s business climate than the people trying to make a living under it,” the Empire Center’s Executive Director,Tim Hoefer said in the press release. “By giving New Yorker’s a voice, we can better understand what needs to change in our state and take steps toward that change,” Hoefer said.

Contest winners will be chosen by a panel of judges and announced on Feb. 20. Participants can learn more about the contest or submit online entries here.