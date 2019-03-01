Delmar Urgent Care Center consolidating with Albany location

Community Care Physicians, P.C. (CCP) announced its Delmar Urgent Care Center will consolidate with CCP’s nearby Urgent Care Center of Albany effective March 1, 2019. Consolidating Delmar Urgent Care, currently located at 250 Delaware Avenue in Delmar, allows CCP to focus developing key Urgent Care locations in Albany and Latham and to expand its walk-in and extended hours in its primary care locations.

Community Care Physicians offers urgent care services in Albany during the day, evenings, weekends and holidays at 391 Myrtle Avenue, 4th Floor, Suite 4D, across from Albany Medical Center’s Emergency Room. The Albany location is less than 4 miles away from the Delmar Urgent Care.

Albany Urgent Care treats patients of all ages, starting at 3 months old, regardless of where you live and who you normally see for medical care. Our facility is staffed by board-certified family physicians, certified physician assistants, or nurse practitioners, and accepts most major insurances.

Patients of all ages can walk in for care, regardless of where they live and who they normally see for medical care. Most major health insurances are accepted. For more information, visit CCP’s website.

