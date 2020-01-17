Delmar nursing home workers delay strike

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The three-day strike at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Delmar is being delayed so workers have time to bargain.

The nursing home’s parent company is in the process of filing for bankruptcy, and in their search for a buyer, asked the incoming owner to cut the employees’ union contract.

This week, Good Samaritan asked for an extension in court to give them more time to work on a new labor agreement. The union representing employees said if there is no progress by February, a new strike will be planned.