Delmar man pleads guilty to damaging police vehicle, injuring officer

Local
Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Delmar man has pleaded guilty to throwing a brick at an Albany officer in May. James Vail, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of Assault in the Second Degree.

Around 8 p.m. on May 30, officials said Vail participated in a riot where he caused damage to a marked Albany Police car. He also threw a brick at an officer that struck the officer in the head. The cop sustained a concussion, shoulder pain, and a bulging disc in his neck that required treatment at the hospital.

Vail faces four years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced in January 2021.

