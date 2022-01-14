Delmar man accused of stealing $63K of copper, brass from water department

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Delmar man has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper and brass materials from the Town of Bethlehem Water Department. The Bethlehem Police Department said Matthew Stipe, 32, was arrested on January 11.

Police said Stipe stole $63,481.19 worth of materials from the water department. At the time of theft, police said he was an employee of the Bethlehem Water Department and had been stealing the property from an inventory room.

Stipe has been charged grand larceny in the second degree, which is a felony. He was arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court and released to reappear in February.