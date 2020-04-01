Delaware Community School in Albany lifts students’ spirits with heartfelt video

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The transition to online learning can be confusing and tough for elementary students. One local school is making it easier by providing the kids with not only technology, but also encouraging words from their teachers.

Amelia Gallagher, Assistant Principal at Delaware Community School in the Albany City School District says the idea for the video came from one of the school’s classroom teachers.

“They wanted to get a message out to our children about how much we care about them and how much we miss them,” Gallagher told News10.

The video contains clips of faculty from the school sending messages of encouragement to their students, telling them everything will be okay, and reminding them to keep up their studies.

This comes as the school is facing a challenge presented to districts across the state right now. Gallagher says distance learning has been difficult because their student population contains families without access to internet or computers at home. The Albany City School District is in the process of doing a large distribution of Chromebooks district-wide.

“That is going to definitely help address the technology gap or divide that, unfortunately, is a part of our community right now,” Gallagher said.

While resources vary from student to student, the heartfelt message from their teachers is universal.

