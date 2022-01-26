Deja vu: Troy City Council President again asks National Grid to postpone outage

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After postponing their planned power outage in the City of Troy last weekend, National Grid had plans to go forward with cutting over 1,000 customers’ electricity this Saturday, January 29. With temperatures expected to dip as low as 14 degrees this weekend, and a nor’easter forecasted across the Capital Region, City Council President Carmella Mantello has once again asked the utility company to reschedule.

“I will once again implore National Grid postpone this scheduled outage for a warmer seasoned day,” said Mantello. “I realize some folks are signed up for notifications via email, sms and phone calls. However, I am extremely concerned for anyone not connected, especially the disabled, senior citizens, children, and medically compromised folks not receiving this notification and being put in jeopardy.”

National Grid said the planned outage will affect serviced buildings on Congress Street, Pawling Avenue, Pinewoods Avenue, and nearby side streets. For a full list of each address that will be impacted, visit the City of Troy website.

“Please once again use common sense and postpone this planned outage,” concluded Mantello. If an outage does go forward as planned, residents can sign up and receive alerts through National Grid that will tell restoration times and provide further information.