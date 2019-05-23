Defense moves for mistrial in NXIVM trial

NEW YORK (NEWS10)- Lawyers for Keith Raniere are calling for a mistrial in the case against the NXIVM founder.

According to court documents obtained by ABC News. Raniere’s team sites the court’s abrupt termination of Lauren Salzman’s testimony during Wednesday’s hearing as reason for a mistrial.

Court documents show The Court cut Salzman off during a question from the defense about her intentions while in the group known as DOS.

The judge denying the request Thursday morning.

