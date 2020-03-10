Decreasing your chances of getting the coronavirus

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From event cancellations, social distancing, and excessively washing your hands, people are working hard to avoid the coronavirus.

But experts believe stressing about it could increase your chances of getting it.

According to Functional Nutrition Practitioner Raya Ioffe, the best thing you can do is keep your immune system strong.

“Vitamin C is an unsung hero for the immune system. You can get it from your fruits and vegetables,” she said. “You know, oranges, grapefruits, limes, but people don’t realize things like kiwi, broccoli, and peppers.”

Ioffe recommends cooking with ginger and garlic to give your immune system a little boost. Exercising is also a good way to get rid of toxins.

“Skin is a good way to detoxify,” Ioffe said. “If you start to sweat, you are getting rid of the toxins through your skin. When you are exercising, your lungs are working hard. You are exhaling. That is a way your body is getting rid of toxins.”

