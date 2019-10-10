Deconstruction continues at Fort Edward GE Plant

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Department of Environmental Conservation is monitoring the dismantling and cleanup of the old General Electric Fort Edward Plant along the Hudson River.

The building is being demolished so officials can investigate the slab and soil to make sure they are free of chemicals and other hazardous waste.

Crews will be watering down the debris so it does not allow dust to leave the area. They’re also monitoring the air.

The site is the source of PCBs that contaminated the Hudson River until the 1970s.