Decision delayed on dissolution of St. Clare’s Pension Board

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The decision in Schenectady County court on whether the St. Clare’s Corporation can be dissolved will be put off for several more weeks. The judge saying all interested parties needed more time ot file responses and look through relevant documents.

Lawyers for the Corporation, the pensioners, and even the state Attorney General’s office were there, along with a courtroom packed with pensioners. Pensioners say this isn’t a bad thing, and that it gives them more time for things on their end.

Pensioner board members Bob Bradley and Mary Hartshorne also meeting with the bishop on Tuesday. Saying they are thankful for his positive involvement, but still waiting on any response from the governor.

“I’m getting an olive branch from the bishop. I’m not even getting a little seed from Governor Cuomo,” said Hartshorne. “The Berger Commission has to do with New York State, and they should be active in this.”

Another court date has not been scheduled.