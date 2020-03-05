DEC urged to conduct air sampling in Rensselaer Co. after possible pollution from nearby facility

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County lawmakers urged the New York Department of Environmental Conservation to conduct air sampling in the county.

Their concern stems from learning about toxic chemicals burned from firefighter foam at Norlite Corp. in Albany County.

County lawmakers invited former Environmental Protection Agency Adminstrator Judith Enck to learn more information about her findings from a Freedom of Information Act that initially sparked her to go to lawmakers.

“Prevailing winds sends a tremendous amount of the air pollution from the incinerator into Rensselaer County and beyond,” Enck said.

Enck urged county lawmakers and residents to push for a bill going through the Assembly and Senate that will ban the burning of these types of chemicals, which she said would be one of the strongest restrictions in the nation.

LATEST STORIES: