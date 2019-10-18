DEC seeking public opinion on fisheries

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation wants the public’s input on ways to improve the fisheries at New York’s great lakes.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said the department is seeking angler feedback on proposed fishing regulation changes. The changes are designed to expand certain fish populations.

Seggos said the regulations are mostly a direct result of the work and relationship between fishers and the DEC over the years.

Potential regulation changes include:

extending the open season for lake trout on Lake Ontario and the Lower Niagara River;

decreasing the daily creel limit for rainbow trout/steelhead on Lake Ontario;

decreasing the brown trout daily creel limit and increasing the minimum size limit for rainbow trout/steelhead on Lake Ontario tributaries; and

eliminating a special Lake Erie tributary regulation now deemed unnecessary in an ongoing effort to simplify New York fishing regulations.

The DEC will look at the proposals over the winter and decide if they want to advance them.

If you’d like to add your input, visit the DEC’s website.