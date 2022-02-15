COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has ordered the Norlite facility in Cohoes to stop activities that create off-site dust. The DEC said the dust is impacting neighboring properties, as well as affecting air quality.

“Norlite continues to show a blatant disregard for the surrounding community by allowing dust to blow off their property, and if they do not address these violations, the state of New York will do everything in its power to shut them down,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “This cannot continue and we are working on multiple legal fronts to stop these violations and require necessary facility upgrades to prevent any future impacts to the people of Cohoes.”

Norlite is a hazardous waste incineration facility. The DEC started a study of the off-site dust in spring 2021 following concerns of residents at the Saratoga Sites complex. The dust participles showed that Norlite had been violating DEC’s air pollution control regulations and permit conditions.

The DEC issued Norlite a Notice of Violation that requires the facility to immediately cease and desist actions resulting in dust leaving the property. The notice also requires Norlite to develop a plan to prevent dust from leaving the site. Penalties for these violations could rise to hundreds of thousands of dollars, ranging up to $22,500 for each day the violations continue, said the DEC.

DEC is requiring Norlite to:

Submit a plan to DEC within 60 days for structures to prevent dust from leaving the facility

Install and operate new off-site air monitoring equipment

Increase recording, reporting, and training requirements regarding off-site dust

Install weather equipment and conduct daily observations for any particulate impacts at Saratoga Sites

On February 1, Cohoes announced that it planned on buying and demolishing the Saratoga Sites public housing complex. The Cohoes Housing Authority is in the process of moving the residents out of the complex.

More information about the Norlite facility can be found on the DEC website.