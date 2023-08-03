ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting the 12th annual Great Hudson River Estuary Fish Count on August 5. The event will be held at sites along the Hudson River Estuary.

“The annual fish count event provides a great opportunity for New Yorkers and visitors to get outdoors—or go online—and learn about the many fish species that live and thrive in the Hudson River,” said Commissioner Seggos. “With sites from New York Harbor to Cohoes, there are many places for young and old alike to participate in this year’s event.”

During the fish count, visitors can help collect fish with seine nets, minnow traps, rods, and reels. Participants can also watch from shore or help pull in the nets. The fish are released after everyone has a chance to see them.

There are in-person opportunities to join the fish count at nine sites. There will also be a live stream of the fish count available on the DEC’s Facebook page that will begin at 5 p.m. on August 5.

For more information, visit the Great Hudson River Estuary Fish Count website. Participating sites around the Capital Region include:

Dutchess

Norrie Point Environmental Center, Staatsburg: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

NYSDEC Hudson River National Estuarine Research Reserve/Hudson River Estuary Program

Ulster

Kingston Point Park, Kingston: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

NYSDEC Hudson River National Estuarine Research Reserve/Hudson River Estuary Program

Rensselaer

Schodack Island State Park, Schodack Landing: 2 – 4 p.m.

River Haggie Outdoors/Rensselaer Land Trust

Albany

Peebles Island State Park, Cohoes: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

DEC Region 4 Fisheries

Note: Display will be under the Second Street bridge by the river. Live fish on display, no guided active fishing.