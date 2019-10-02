DEC, DMV urges drivers to watch out for deer, moose

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Department of Environmental Conservation and the Department of Motor Vehicles is issuing a warning to drivers.

They are urging drivers to watch out for deer and moose on the roadways.

October, November and December is breeding season for the animals. Two-thirds of crashes between deer and vehicles occur during those three months, according to officials.

Drivers need to be most aware when traveling at dusk or dawn when visibility is reduced and traffic is heavy.