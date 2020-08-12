DEC denies permit for proposed Rensselaer solid waste processing facility

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has denied a permit to bring in a proposed solid waste processing facility to Rensselaer citing potential environmental impact.

The proposed bio high-tech facility has drawn criticism from people concerned about increased traffic and air quality.

According to Rensselaer’s Environmental Coalition, the DEC sent a letter to outgoing Mayor Rich Mooney and advised him of their concerns.

The coalition is also asking the DEC to utilize the same scrutiny against the Dunn Landfill, which has been criticized for noxious smells and blowing debris.

