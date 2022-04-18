ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental (DEC) has awarded $3.375 million in Conservation Partnership Program grants to 51 land trusts across the state. In the Capital Region, a total of $832,237 was awarded to not-for-profit land trusts.

The grants were funded through New York’s Environmental Protection Fund. The DEC said the funding will leverage an additional $2.7 million in private and local funding to support projects that protect water quality and farmland, boost public access for outdoor recreation, and conserve open space.

“DEC is proud to partner with the Land Trust Alliance for this $3.3 million grant announcement, which supports land trusts across the state managing forests, conserving agricultural lands, restoring coastal and wetland areas, and bolstering essential projects in our fight against climate change,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

Capital Region awardees

Agricultural Stewardship Association: Capacity Grant of $50,000 and $18,346 in Transaction Grants

American Farmland Trust: Catalyst Grant of $57,870

Capital Roots: Capacity Grant of $50,000 and Transaction Grant of $24,262

Columbia Land Conservancy: Catalyst Grant of $100,000

Huyck Preserve and Biological Resource Station: Stewardship and Resource Management Grant of $50,000

Lake George Land Conservancy: Stewardship and Resource Management Grant of $20,130 and Transaction Grant of $27,540

Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy: Capacity Grant of $45,860

Northeastern Cave Conservancy: Transaction Grant of $8,229

Rensselaer Land Trust: Capacity Grant of $50,000

Rensselaer Plateau Alliance: Professional Development Grant of $100,000 and Transaction Grant of $50,000

Saratoga PLAN: Professional Development Grant of $100,000

Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park: Catalyst Grant of $80,000

Since the Conservation Partnership Program began in 2002, DEC said the program has awarded 1,077 grants totaling more than $25 million to 92 land trusts. This investment has leveraged $26.5 million in additional funding from local and private sources.