DEC asks public to report moose sightings

ADIRONDACKS, N.Y.(NEWS10) — If you see something say something. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is asking the public to report any moose sightings and observations. The DEC uses these sightings along with research to indicate the distribution and abundance of moose populations across New York.

These efforts are part of a multi-year research project that aims to obtain information and data about the status of New York State’s moose population, health, along with factors that can influence moose survival and their reproductive rate.

“Moose are iconic animals and the public’s help in reporting moose sightings is key to creating successful moose management plans that work toward growing and maintaining a healthy population,” Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “I applaud the work of DEC’s expert wildlife staff and our many partners as we work together to keep a close eye on New York’s moose.”

Moose sighting generally increase in the spring with the rising temperatures and melting snow. New food sources become available as plant life returns and biologically-essential salt from winter roadways is made accessible.

During the spring season, many people travel throughout the Adirondacks region to enjoy the recreation and fresh air leading to increased opportunities for public moose sightings.

DEC data suggests that there was a noticeable increase in moose sightings from 2017 to 2018. The DEC says this is likely due to an increase in the public’s awareness of these animals.

The DEC reminds the public to respect wildlife and maintain safe practices when observing these animals with a distance of at least 50 ft. Be sure to stay alert and remain cautions when driving on roadways at both dawn and dusk through the Adirondacks. Moose can be difficult to spot due to their large size and dark color.

If you see a moose let the DEC know by reporting your observations using the online form. You can share your moose encounters by mailing in or emailing your photos to the DEC as well.