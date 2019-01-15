DEC announces Spring seedling sale

The DEC’s Saratoga Tree Nursery spring seedling sale is happening through May 9! There are more than 40 native tree and shrub species available for low prices.

You can look at what’s available on this document. Then you can search here for the species descriptions. The DEC encourages you to call (518) 587-1120 to check availability. You can call Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 4 PM. Operators can answer questions or direct you to the proper office for other information. An order will be completed over the phone and sent to you via mail or e-mail for your signature and payment.

BY MAIL OR E-MAIL: Complete the order form.

Send the order form to:

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

Saratoga Tree Nursery

2369 Rt. 50

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866-4771

Or e-mail to nysnursery@dec.ny.gov

Do not send payment at this time. An invoice will be sent to customers and must be signed and returned within 10 days with a check or money order to complete the purchase, unless other arrangements have been made. DO NOT SEND CASH.

Shipping Options and Instructions

Please make shipping arrangements when you place your order. There are three (3) options available:

1. Pick up your order at the Saratoga Tree Nursery, located just south of Saratoga Springs on Route 50, approximately 30 miles north of Albany. Any orders made after May 7 must be picked up at the nursery. You will be notified by mail when your order is ready. Pay no shipping.

2. Preferred method: Seedlings are shipped by designated truckers to a single location within certain counties for a fee. Customers pick up their orders at designated locations on specified dates. Orders shipped this way are given preference over option #3. Customers will be notified of the shipping charges and pickup date when the order is made. Orders MUST be placed by March 31 for this option.

3. UPS delivery: Limited to customers who do not have the “designated trucker” option, or who place an order after the March 31. Fee per order: $5.00 plus 20% of the total bill or $15, whichever is higher. Orders placed after May 1st must be picked up at the nursery.

Shipments are made from mid-April through early May. Seedlings should be planted as soon as possible. Until planted, keep seedlings cool and out of direct sunlight. Do not let roots dry out.

