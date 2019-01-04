DEC and friends of Camp Santanoni to host three winter open houses

Three Winter Weekend events will be held for the sixth consecutive year at Camp Santanoni in the Adirondacks. The events will take place during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, January 19-21; Presidents Day holiday weekend, February 16-18; and the weekend of March 16-17.

Cross-country skiers and snowshoers will have access to the historic camp properties located in the town of Newcomb in Essex County to rest, tour the buildings, and view interpretative displays. Amenities are provided in the nearby community of Newcomb.

A 9.8-mile round trip cross-country ski or snowshoe excursion traverses from Camp Santanoni’s Gate Lodge complex to the remote lakeside main lodge complex. The trip provides a moderate physical activity and a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

During the three Winter Weekend events, cross-country skiers and snowshoers will be able to visit both the Gate Lodge and Main Lodge of Camp Santanoni, view displays about the great camp, and take interpretive tours with AARCH staff. While people may visit Camp Santanoni 365 days a year, the buildings are not typically open to the public during the winter months.

The wood stove heated Artist’s Studio, a log and stone building near the main lodge on the shores of Newcomb Lake, will be open as a warming hut. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own cup to enjoy free coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. The Adirondack Interpretive Center will provide snowshoes at the Gate Lodge for any visitors without their own.

Staff will be hosting a Wildlife Animal Tracking program at the Farm Complex from 1 pm to 2 pm on Saturday, January 19. This is a fun learning experience for families and children of every age.

Construction of Camp Santanoni began in 1892 by Robert and Anna Pruyn and eventually consisted of more than four dozen buildings on 12,900 acres, including a working farm, the Gate Lodge complex, and a huge rustic Main Lodge and other buildings situated on Newcomb Lake. Camp Santanoni was in private ownership until 1972. Over the last several decades of state ownership, the camp has been restored through a partnership between DEC, AARCH, and the town of Newcomb. More information can be found here.

