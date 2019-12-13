Death of Austerlitz 12-year-old now under investigation

AUSTERLITZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The death of a 12-year-old child from the Town of Austerlitz on December 6 is currently under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Columbia County Sheriff David Bartlett says his department responded to an emergency medical call at a home on Route 9 involving a 12-year-old around 5:28 p.m. on December 3. EMS personnel, sheriff’s deputies, and New York State Police responded to the scene. The child was taken to Albany Medical Center where they later died on December 6.

Sheriff Bartlett confirmed the child’s death remains under investigation.

“The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Branch, along with assistance from the New York State Police, are actively investigating the circumstances sounding the child’s death as would be done with any case where a death has occurred”.