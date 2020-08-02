Deadline for Troy property taxes pushed to Monday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The second installment of 2020 property taxes is due in the city of Troy on Monday after officials moved the deadline back three days.

The Collar City extended the deadline due to technical difficulties with their online payment portal.

If sending in a payment by mail, it must be postmarked by Monday to avoid late fees.

