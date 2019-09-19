Deadline for student vaccinations is here

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For many school districts across the Capital Region, the deadline to vaccinate your child is here.

The state gave parents 14 days from the start of the school year to provide proof of immunization. For districts that started on September 5, Thursday is the deadline.

Starting Friday, September 20, any unvaccinated students will be excluded from school.

The new state law eliminates religious exemptions from immunizations such as the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

According to the State Department of Health, “in the 2018-19 school year, 26,237 students in public, private and parochial schools, child care centers, nursery schools and pre-kindergarten programs in NYS (including NYC) had religious exemptions to 1 or more immunizations required for school. “

A spokesperson for the East Greenbush Central School District told NEWS10 ABC that when the legislation passed in June, their district identified 24 families who would be affected by the new requirements in the 2019-2020 academic year. The school nurses and administrators worked closely with those families to make them aware of the situation.

Since then, some families have opted to home school their children, and some have agreed to receive their first dose. Roughly 10 students, however, are facing potential exclusion come Friday morning.

In the EGCSD, those particular students will be directed to the school’s main office where they can wait while the school staff calls their parents.

They’re not the only district in the Capital Region who will have to address this issue. A report by the State Department of Health shows just over one percent of students in Saratoga City Schools cited religious exemptions in the 2018-2019 school year..

In Bethlehem and in Troy, it’s 0.55 percent as well as 0.33 percent at Albany City Schools.

A spokesperson for the State Department of Health said schools are required to exclude students who are not in compliance with the law and added that schools could face a $2,000 fine per violation.

Thirty days from the first day of school, parents and guardians must again provide proof that they have appointments scheduled for the next set of required follow-up doses for their child.