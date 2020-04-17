Local EMS crew uses mini-ambulance to respond to rail trail

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Delmar-Bethlehem EMS recently purchased a new miniature ambulance to respond to incidents on the Albany County rail trail.
The vehicle has the same features as a regular-sized ambulance but built more compact.
DBEMS plans to work with neighboring jurisdictions like the Albany County Sheriff’s department to respond to all parts of the trail.
