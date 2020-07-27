Daycare at Albany Med to close for short time after kids, teacher test positive

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Daycare at Albany Med will be closed Monday, July 27 through Friday, August 7. This after one teacher and seven students tested positive for COVID-19.

Albany Med says all of those who tested positive were asymptomatic and none have required hospitalization. They have tested all 62 kids that attend the program. All staff have been following CDC guidelines.

Albany Med promptly notified the parents and the Albany County Department of Health of the situation. Albany Med continues working with the county health department and our parents to inform them of any developments.

Children have been asked not to return to the program until after the recommended 14-day incubation period from the last date of possible exposure.

